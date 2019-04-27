Reds ride 5 homers to 12-1 win over Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza celebrates as he reaches home on a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2019, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joey Votto, Yasiel Puig and Eugenio Suarez homered, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped St. Louis' five-game win streak with a 12-1 victory over the Cardinals on Friday night.

Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker also connected as the Reds matched a season high with five homers in their third win in four games. Anthony DeSclafani tossed six scoreless innings in his first win since Aug. 28.

St. Louis ace Miles Mikolas (2-2) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings. He pitched eight effective innings in a 10-2 victory over the New York Mets in his previous start.

Matt Carpenter had two hits and walked twice for St. Louis, which finished with eight hits. Carpenter scored on Paul DeJong's single in the eighth for the Cardinals' only run.

DeSclafani (1-1) gave up four hits in a 91-pitch outing. He struck out six and walked three.

Suarez put Cincinnati in front with his sixth homer in the first. Winker hit his team-best seventh homer leading off the fourth, and Votto made it 4-0 with a solo shot in the fifth. Puig drove in Winker with a two-run drive in the eighth, and Peraza homered during the Reds' six-run ninth.

Curt Casali finished with three hits and four RBIs for the Reds, who are 3-0-1 in their last four series against the Cardinals.

St. Louis infielder Jedd Gyorko struck out pinch hitter Phillip Ervin on four pitches to end the ninth.

STREAKING

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the second. Teammate Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVE

St. Louis activated Tyler O'Neill from the 10-day injured list and optioned fellow outfielder Lane Thomas to Triple-A Memphis. O'Neill had been sidelined by a right elbow injury.

O'Neill grounded into a double play as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: LHP Alex Wood (back spasms) threw a bullpen session Wednesday in Arizona and is scheduled to throw another Saturday.

Cardinals: RHP Luke Gregerson (right shoulder impingement) tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

St. Louis right-hander Dakota Hudson (1-1, 5.89 ERA) will start the second game of the three-game series on Saturday against right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-3, 3.52 ERA). Hudson pitched a career-high five innings to earn his first win as a starter on Sunday. Mahle is seeking to stop a two-game skid and is 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA in two career starts against St. Louis.