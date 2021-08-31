Reduced expansion for MLB with fewer September call-ups STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 5:33 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — This used to be the time of the season when MLB clubhouses and dugouts would get really crowded with the influx of September call-ups.
There would be plenty of roster reinforcements for contending teams, including extra pitchers and a few more position players on the bench down the stretch. Teams out of the playoff chase got an opportunity over the final month to take a look at lots of prospects while giving them a taste of the big leagues.
