SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Harris hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Eric Reed Jr. had 23 points as Southeast Missouri narrowly beat UIW 79-76 on Friday in the Cardinals' round-robin Thanksgiving Invitational opener.

Incarnate Word turned the ball over with three seconds to play. Southeast Missouri inbounded the ball under its own basket with a quick pass reaching Harris on the left wing for the winner.