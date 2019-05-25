Renfroe hits 3-run HR, Padres top Jays 6-3 for 4th straight

TORONTO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the eighth inning, Greg Garcia and Austin Hedges also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Toronto became the first team to start two players with Hall of Fame fathers after calling up Cavan Biggio — son of Craig — for his big league debut. Biggio started at second and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at third.

Renfroe snapped a 3-3 tie by homering on an 0-2 pitch from right-hander Daniel Hudson (3-2). It was his 12th home run of the season.

Matt Wisler (2-1) got one out for the win and Craig Stammen finished for his second save in six opportunities.

Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a solo shot, but Toronto lost its fourth straight. The Blue Jays are 6-16 in May.

Padres left-hander Joey Lucchesi was perfect through four innings, striking out eight, including six straight.

Lucchesi walked Randal Grichuk on four pitches with one out in the fifth, and Galvis followed with a homer that bounced off the top of the wall in left, his seventh. Two pitches later, Gurriel tied it with his first home run of the season. Gurriel was called up along with Biggio.

Lucchesi allowed three runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out a career-high 11.

Blue Jays right-hander Tyler Thornton allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out a career-high 10.

Two of the four hits against Thornton were homers. Hedges opened the scoring with a solo drive in the third, his fifth, and Eric Hosmer made it 2-0 with a two-out RBI single.

Garcia made it 3-0 with a leadoff blast in the fifth, his second.

The Padres promoted slugging prospect Josh Naylor, who hit 10 homers in 45 games with Triple-A El Paso this season. Naylor is from Mississauga, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto. He went 0 for 4.

San Diego won a season-high five straight from April 21 to 27.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Alex Dickerson (right wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 20. ... Left-hander Aaron Loup (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

ROSTER REPORT

Toronto also recalled left LHP Thomas Pannone. The Blue Jays optioned OF Billy McKinney and INF Richard Urena to Triple-A. Left-handed knuckleballer Ryan Feierabend was designated for assignment and right-hander Elvis Luciano was placed on the bereavement list.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Cal Quantrill (0-2, 5.40) makes his fourth big league start in the stadium where his father Paul pitched for the Blue Jays from 1996 to 2001.

Blue Jays: RHP Edwin Jackson (0-1, 6.30) makes his third start for Toronto. He's 1-6 in 16 career games against San Diego.

