Renfroe homers twice, Red Sox hold on to beat Twins 11-9

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second during a five-run fifth inning that gave Boston a six-run advantage, and the Red Sox held onto the lead and their wild-card chances with a 11-9 victory over the last-place Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
Alex Verdugo had three hits, and Renfroe drove in five runs with his 14th career multi-homer game to stake the Red Sox to a 9-3 lead. The Twins scored four in the seventh to cut the deficit to 9-8 before Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer in the eighth to make it 11-8.