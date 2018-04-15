Renfroe's 2-run homer lifts Padres to 5-4 win over Giants









SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh, an inning after his outfield assist prevented a run from scoring, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Saturday night.

Renfroe lined a shot to left off Cory Gearrin (0-1), his second. Freddy Galvis was aboard on a leadoff single. Renfroe finished with three RBIs.

San Francisco's Joe Panik tripled with one out in the seventh and the Giants seemed poised to add to their 4-3 lead. But Andrew McCutchen lined out to Renfroe in right. Renfroe's strong throw was cut off by first baseman Christian Villanueva, who threw to catcher A.J. Ellis to tag the sliding Panik. The play was upheld after a review of 2 minutes, 41 seconds.

After Renfroe's homer, the Padres loaded the bases but Tony Watson retired the side on two strikeouts and a line out to shortstop.

Rookie Adam Cimber (1-1) earned his first big league win by allowing only a hit in two scoreless innings, while striking out three.

Brad Hand got a four-out save, his sixth. He came on after Evan Longoria doubled with two outs in the eighth and struck out pinch-hitter Hunter Pence. Hand struck out the side in the ninth.

San Francisco wasted impressive homers by Longoria and McCutchen, who were acquired in the offseason to give the Giants some pop. Longoria drove a 2-0 pitch from Clayton Richard an estimated 426 feet into the second deck in left to tie the game at 2 in the fourth. It was his second. The Giants took the lead with two outs when Austin Jackson's singled to bring in Brandon Crawford, who had tripled.

McCutchen led off the fifth with a 424-foot shot into the second deck, also his second.

The Padres pulled to 4-3 in the fifth on Jose Pirela's RBI double. They loaded the bases against Derek Holland with two outs, but Reyes Moronta came on and got Chase Headley to ground out to first base.

San Diego took a 2-0 lead in the first on rookie Villanueva's line-shot homer to left, his fourth, and Renfroe's sacrifice fly. It was Villanueva's first homer since April 3, when he hit three against Colorado.

Holland allowed three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, struck out four and walked two. Richard allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings, struck out three and walked three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Manager Bruce Bochy was encouraged after RHP Johnny Cueto, on the disabled list with a sprained left knee, threw a total of 40 pitches Saturday, 20 to hitters and 20 more on the side. "He looked good," Bochy said. "Right now it looks like a go." Cueto could start Tuesday.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet, who will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery next week, was transferred to the 60-day DL. San Diego claimed LHP Taylor Webb off waivers from Milwaukee. He'll report to Triple-A El Paso.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Tyler Beede (0-0, 4.50) is scheduled to make his second start of the season in the series finale on Sunday. He was added to the roster to replace Cueto.

Padres: Rookie LHP Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 1.72) is coming off his first big league win,