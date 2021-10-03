Rennes beats PSG 2-0 to hand league leader its 1st defeat JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Sports Writer Oct. 3, 2021
1 of11 A woman places flowers to Bernard Tapie outside the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Bernard Tapie, the charismatic president of French soccer club Marseille during its glory era whose reign was marred by a match-fixing scandal, has died, Sunday Oct. 3, 2021. He was 78. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 PSG's Kylian Mbappe, rear, is challenged by Rennes' Nayef Aguerd during the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Jeremias Gonzales/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 PSG's Lionel Messi, right, warms up ahead of the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Jeremias Gonzales/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — Rennes scored just before and after the break to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on Sunday and hand the runaway league leader its first defeat of the season.
Gaetan Laborde put Rennes ahead on the stroke of halftime after PSG had started to get on top, with Lionel Messi hitting the crossbar with a free kick in the 31st minute. Laborde then turned provider in the 46th for midfielder Flavien Tait.