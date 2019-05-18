Revolution, Impact finish in 0-0 draw in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Bruce Arena made his coaching debut with New England and Ignacio Piatti returned after missing 10 games for Montreal in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

The Impact's star midfielder had been sidelined because of leg injuries.

Evan Bush made four saves for the Impact (6-5-3), who have one win in their last four games.

Arena, a five-time MLS Cup champion and former U.S. national coach, was hired Tuesday as the Revolution's coach and sports director. He succeeded Brad Friedel, who was fired as coach last week, and Michael Burns, the general manager who was dismissed Monday.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner had one save for the Revolution (3-8-3) in New England's second shutout of the season.

Montreal went 4-4-2 in Piatti's absence. He couldn't make the difference on Saturday, with both teams squandering chances to score.

The Impact were shown four yellow cards, all in a 10-minute span in the second half.