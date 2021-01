CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 18 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 76-68 on Saturday despite not making a field goal for nearly nine minutes to finish the game.

The Pirates had a 64-47 lead after Myles Cale's 3-pointer at the 8:57 mark then went 12 of 12 at the free-throw line for the remainder of their points. DePaul got within six twice in the final 2:09.