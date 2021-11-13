Rice kicks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic, 30-16

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nick Rice kicked three second-half field goals and Old Dominion scored on two first-half safeties en route to a 30-16 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

With the Owls up 3-0 in the first quarter, Marcus Haynes sacked N'Kosi Perry in the end zone for a first-quarter safety. Perry was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone with 4:06 left in the first half for a second safety and Blake Watson ran 11 yards in the final minute of the half to send Old Dominion into intermission with an 11-3 advantage.