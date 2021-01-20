Rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State tops Pac-12 week

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:
GAME OF THE WEEK: Oregon State at No 21 Oregon, Saturday. One of the nation's longest home winning streaks will be on the line when the rivalry once known as the Civil War hits the hardwood. The Ducks (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12) return to the court after having games against the two Pac-12 Arizona schools postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Oregon has won 28 straight games at Matthew Knight Arena, the fourth-longest home winning streak nationally and longest among major conference programs. The Beavers (6-5, 2-3) held off Arizona State 80-79 and lost by 34 to Arizona last week.