Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close

Image 1 of 11 Los Angeles Angels' Rene Rivera hits a home run during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Los Angeles Angels' Rene Rivera hits a home run during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Image 2 of 11 Los Angeles Angels' Rene Rivera watches his home run during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Los Angeles Angels' Rene Rivera watches his home run during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Image 3 of 11 Los Angeles Angels catcher Rene Rivera, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Blake Parker after the Angeles defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Los Angeles Angels catcher Rene Rivera, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Blake Parker after the Angeles defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Image 4 of 11 Los Angeles Angels' Rene Rivera, right, is greeted by third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. less Los Angeles Angels' Rene Rivera, right, is greeted by third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Image 5 of 11 San Diego Padres' Cory Spangenberg watches his home run next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Rene Rivera during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. San Diego Padres' Cory Spangenberg watches his home run next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Rene Rivera during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Image 6 of 11 Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Image 7 of 11 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Felix Pena works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Felix Pena works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Image 8 of 11 San Diego Padres third baseman Wil Myers, right, overthrows first base as Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher, left, arrives with a single at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. less San Diego Padres third baseman Wil Myers, right, overthrows first base as Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher, left, arrives with a single at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Image 9 of 11 Los Angeles Angels shortstop David Fletcher, center, reaches for the throw as San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, right, steals second base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. less Los Angeles Angels shortstop David Fletcher, center, reaches for the throw as San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, right, steals second base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Image 10 of 11 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Erlin works against a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Erlin works against a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP