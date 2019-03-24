Roach scores 21 to lead Texas past Xavier 78-76 in OT

Texas guard Kerwin Roach II (12) shoots over Xavier guard Kyle Castlin (2) during an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) less Texas guard Kerwin Roach II (12) shoots over Xavier guard Kyle Castlin (2) during an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin ... more Photo: Nick Wagner, AP Photo: Nick Wagner, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Roach scores 21 to lead Texas past Xavier 78-76 in OT 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kerwin Roach II had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Texas narrowly beat Xavier 78-76 in overtime in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Roach was fouled on a drive with 20.2 seconds left in overtime and hit 1 of 2 free throws before getting two more attempts after an offensive rebound. He missed both at 16.8 and Xavier had three good looks at tying it but Tyrique Jones' put-back attempt, and Naji Marshall's layup, rolled off.

At the end of regulation, Xavier guard Quentin Goodin got his defender in the air to get to the free-throw line with 2.7 seconds left. He made 1 of 2 free throws and Zach Hankins' put-back attempt at the buzzer was blocked by Jericho Sims.

Courtney Ramey and Jase Febres each added 17 points for Texas (18-16). Sims had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Roach was 7 of 15 at the line as Texas made just 15 of 25, but the Longhorns sank 11 of 24 3-pointers — with five from Febres.

Jones scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and had 11 rebounds for the Musketeers (19-16). Marshall added 19 points and eight rebounds. Goodin had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com