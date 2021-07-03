Robinson, McCowan help Fever beat Sun, snap 12-game skid July 3, 2021 Updated: July 3, 2021 3:48 p.m.
1 of9 Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) puts up a shot against Connecticut Sun's Natisha Hiedeman (2) and Kaila Charles (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Indiana Fever's Teaira McCowan (15) grabs a rebound against Connecticut Sun's Brionna Jones, left, and Jonquel Jones during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson celebrates after the Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun in a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson (3) shoots over Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Connecticut Sun's Brionna Jones (42) battle for a loose ball against Indiana Fever's Tiffany Mitchell, left, and Victoria Vivians during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones (35) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Teaira McCowan (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Danielle Robinson tied her career high with 19 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 73-67 on Saturday to snap a franchise single-season record 12-game losing streak.
Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points for Indiana (2-16), which won for the first time since beating the Washington Mystics 89-77 on May 23.