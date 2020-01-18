Rockets-Lakers ... Panthers lose another goalie ... NHL indigenous language broadcast

HOUSTON (AP) — A matchup of division leaders highlights the NBA schedule for today. The Southwest Division-leading Rockets host the Pacific-leading L.A. Lakers in Houston. The Rockets are looking to bounce back from a 117-107 loss to Portland on Wednesday, in which the Trail Blazers held James Harden to his fewest points of the season, just 13.

UNDATED (AP) — ESPN’s NBA pregame show will have a new but familiar look tonight. The Rachel Nichols-led “The Jump” has been a daytime hit since debuting four years ago and it will lead off ABC's Saturday night package, which begins with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Houston Rockets. ESPN’s NBA production chief Mike Shiffman says the show has proven to be nimble and able to adjust to breaking news.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have lost another goalie. They’ve been without Sergei Bobrovsky for much of January while he recovers from an upper-body injury. Now Chris Driedger will miss several weeks with what’s believed to be a groin injury. He was hurt midway through the first period of the Panthers’ 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Canadian network APTN is kicking off the first of six NHL games that will be broadcast in the Plains Cree language. The first game will be tomorrow night in Chicago, where the Blackhawks will host the Winnipeg Jets. Play-by-play announcer Clarence Iron says the effort will give the Indigenous population in Canada a chance to hear the popular sport in their language. APTN and Rogers Sportsnet have a three-year deal for the Plains Cree broadcasts.

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler share the lead heading into the third round at The American Express. The action moves from PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course to the adjacent Stadium Course for the weekend.Andrew Landry was a stroke out of the lead after a 64 at La Quinta Country Club. Tony Finau pulled with two shots with a 62 on the Nicklaus layout.