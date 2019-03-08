Rockies 11, Rangers 10

Texas Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi DShelds cf 3 1 0 0 R.Tapia cf 3 1 1 2 Granite pr 2 1 1 0 T.Nevin 3b 2 1 1 1 Ro.Odor 2b 0 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 0 1 1 D.Arias 2b 1 1 0 0 Hampson pr 1 1 0 0 E.Andrs ss 3 1 2 4 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 1 1 d'Arnud ss 1 1 1 0 Valaika pr 1 1 1 2 R.Gzman 1b 2 0 0 0 Boswell 2b 0 1 0 0 Pr.Beck 1b 1 0 1 3 T.Story ss 3 0 0 0 J.Gallo lf 3 1 2 0 Ncholas c 1 0 0 0 F.Rllin lf 2 0 1 0 Mundell ph 0 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 3 1 1 0 B.Srven pr 0 1 0 0 Trevino c 2 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 3 1 1 1 P.Wsdom 3b 4 1 1 1 P.Money 2b 2 0 1 1 Altmann 3b 1 0 1 0 Innetta c 2 0 2 0 Calhoun dh 4 1 1 0 Yo.Daza pr 2 1 0 0 C.Tocci rf 3 0 1 2 Tuchman lf 3 0 1 0 Alvarez rf 1 0 0 0 Hlliard lf 2 0 1 0 Wolters dh 3 1 0 0 C.Wlker ph 2 0 1 1 N.Cevas rf 2 1 1 1 Rodgers ss 2 1 1 0 Totals 36 10 13 10 Totals 40 11 14 11

Texas 004 300 120—10 Colorado 000 060 302—11

E_d'Arnaud (1), Mathis (1), Wisdom (1), Cuevas (1). DP_Texas 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Texas 9, Colorado 7. 2B_Gallo (2), Rollin (1), Wisdom (2), Altmann (1), Tocci (3), Nevin (2), Murphy (2), Mooney (3), Rodgers (1). 3B_d'Arnaud (1), Tapia (1). HR_Andrus (1), Valaika (4), McMahon (2). SB_DeShields (3), Granite (1), Hampson (4). CS_Odor (1), Tapia (2). SF_Beck (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Lynn 4 1 0 0 0 4 Martin 1-3 6 6 6 0 0 Gardewine H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hearn BS, 0-1 2 3 3 3 0 1 Feigl H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Huang L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 3 1 Colorado Garcia 2 2-3 3 4 4 4 0 Horacek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Almonte 1 4 3 3 1 1 Musgrave 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lawrence 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pierpont 1 2 1 1 0 0 Griggs BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Gonzalez W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:26. A_9,258