https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Rockies-11-Rangers-10-13674733.php
Rockies 11, Rangers 10
|Texas
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|DShelds cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|R.Tapia cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Granite pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T.Nevin 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ro.Odor 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|D.Arias 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hampson pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|d'Arnud ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Valaika pr
|1
|1
|1
|2
|R.Gzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Boswell 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pr.Beck 1b
|1
|0
|1
|3
|T.Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ncholas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Rllin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mundell ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mthis c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Srven pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|P.Wsdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|P.Money 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Altmann 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Innetta c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Yo.Daza pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Tocci rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Tuchman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliard lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wolters dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Wlker ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|N.Cevas rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rodgers ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|10
|Totals
|40
|11
|14
|11
|Texas
|004
|300
|120—10
|Colorado
|000
|060
|302—11
E_d'Arnaud (1), Mathis (1), Wisdom (1), Cuevas (1). DP_Texas 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Texas 9, Colorado 7. 2B_Gallo (2), Rollin (1), Wisdom (2), Altmann (1), Tocci (3), Nevin (2), Murphy (2), Mooney (3), Rodgers (1). 3B_d'Arnaud (1), Tapia (1). HR_Andrus (1), Valaika (4), McMahon (2). SB_DeShields (3), Granite (1), Hampson (4). CS_Odor (1), Tapia (2). SF_Beck (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Lynn
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Martin
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Gardewine H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hearn
|BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Feigl H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huang L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Colorado
|Garcia
|2 2-3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Horacek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Musgrave
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pierpont
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Griggs
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Gonzalez W, 1-0
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Gonzalez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:26. A_9,258
View Comments