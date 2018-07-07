Colorado Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 2 1
Blckmon cf 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 2 0 2 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 N.Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
Desmond 1b 4 1 1 0 Seager 3b 2 0 2 0
Innetta c 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0
C.Gnzal dh 4 1 2 1 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0
Valaika ss 3 1 2 0 Span ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Parra lf 3 1 2 1 Androli lf 2 0 0 0
N.Cevas rf 4 1 3 3 Gamel ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Freitas c 3 0 0 0
D.Grdon ph 1 0 0 0
An.Rmne 2b 3 0 0 0
Hrrmann ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 32 1 7 1
Colorado 000 100 301—5
Seattle 000 010 000—1

DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Colorado 6, Seattle 8. 2B_C.Gonzalez (13). HR_N.Cuevas (2), Segura (7). SB_Desmond (9). SF_Parra (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland 5 5 1 1 4 4
Oberg W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ottavino H,17 2 2 0 0 0 3
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Paxton L,8-3 7 7 4 4 1 9
Bradford 1 0 0 0 0 1
Nicasio 1 3 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:53. A_36,104 (47,943).