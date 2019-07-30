https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Rockies-9-Dodgers-1-14222937.php
Rockies 9, Dodgers 1
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Dahl cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|White 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|C.Sager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Sborz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Will.Sm c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Gray p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010—1
|Colorado
|010
|050
|03x—9
E_Pederson (7), Muncy (14). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Bellinger (21), Will.Smith (4), D.Murphy (22), McMahon (16), Desmond (25). 3B_Desmond (3). HR_Dahl (15). SB_Story (14).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Maeda L,7-8
|4
|7
|6
|5
|2
|5
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Y.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sborz
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Colorado
|J.Gray W,10-7
|8
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|W.Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maeda pitched to 7 batters in the 5th
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:51. A_43,574 (50,398).
