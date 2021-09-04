Rookie Kelenic leads Mariners over Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night.

Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the AL playoff race. They’re currently four games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot.

“Just another one-run game,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “It’s what we do.”

The Mariners improved to 29-16 in one-run games and 13-4 in extra innings.

It was a good game for the 22-year-old Kelenic, a top prospect who has struggled at the plate during his first season in the big leagues. He came into the game batting just .153 in 235 at-bats but hit his eighth homer of the season to right center in the sixth.

Kelenic's go-ahead single off Taylor Clarke (1-2) landed just inside the left field foul line and scored Kyle Seager, who started the 10th on second base. The rookie said he's relishing the chance to make big plays during crucial moments.

“It’s getting me ready for years to come in my career,” Kelenic said. “If I’m accoustomed to situations like that, it can only help me.”

Yohan Ramirez worked the 10th for the Mariners for his second save. Justus Sheffield (7-8) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Seattle starter Tyler Anderson gave up three runs over six innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five.

The 31-year-old Anderson continued to excel since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline. He's pitched at least five innings and given up three or fewer runs in all seven starts with Seattle.

“He continues to put together an unbelieveable season,” Servais said. “He’s been tough as nails.”

Seattle led 5-1 after six innings — mostly because of two-run homers by Mitch Haniger and Kelenic — before Arizona rallied to tie. It was Haniger's 30th homer of the season.

Christian Walker and Andy Young led off the seventh back-to-back doubles to pull within 5-2, which knocked Anderson out of the game. Sean Doolittle gave up an RBI single to Josh Rojas and then Paul Sewald gave up a two-run single to Nick Ahmed that tied the game at 5.

Sewald eventually wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Walker.

Madison Bumgarner started for the Diamondbacks and gave up five runs over six innings. The veteran left-handed struggled with his command, walking five and hitting a batter. He gave up five hits and struck out five.

Bumgarner said the baseballs felt slick and he was having trouble getting a good grip.

“I could sit there and rub it for 30 minutes and it never felt any better,” Bumgarner said. “I don’t know.”

PARTY LIKE IT'S 2001

The Diamondbacks are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the team's 2001 World Series win this weekend at Chase Field, switching back to many of the original videoboard graphics and donning their sleeveless purple, teal and white uniforms.

Arizona beat the New York Yankees in seven games in 2001, winning Game 7 in the bottom of the ninth on Luis Gonzalez's game-winning single off Mariano Rivera. It's the D-backs' only World Series title since the franchise started in 1998.

HEARING DELAYED

Diamondbacks LHP Caleb Smith had his appeal hearing with MLB for using a foreign substance delayed until Sept. 7.

Smith was originally supposed to have the hearing on Thursday, but it was moved because the New York area was dealing with flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Smith was given a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for a foreign substance on his glove in the eighth inning against the Phillies on Aug. 18. Smith elected to appeal and remains on the active roster until MLB makes a final ruling.

If Smith’s suspension is upheld, the Diamondbacks won’t be able to replace his spot on the roster.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Servais said that OF Kyle Lewis (knee) has had a setback in his recovery from surgery on his torn meniscus. The 2020 AL Rookie of the Year felt soreness in his right knee after doing some running and sliding drills. Servais didn't rule out that Lewis could return this season but he wasn't sure when — or if — a rehab assignment would begin.

UP NEXT

The Mariners will send LHP Marco Gonzales (6-5, 4.02) to the mound on Saturday in the second game of the three-game series. The Diamondbacks haven't announced a starter.

