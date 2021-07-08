Rookie Logan Gilbert shines as Mariners shutout Yankees 4-0 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer July 8, 2021 Updated: July 8, 2021 6:50 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Logan Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore both homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 4-0 on Thursday.
Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set with the Yankees behind a brilliant effort from the top pitching prospect in the organization.