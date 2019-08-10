Rookies Tatis Jr., Quantrill lead Padres over Rockies 7-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run double to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 13 games and fellow rookie Cal Quantrill pitched seven strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 7-1 victory against the staggering Colorado Rockies in a matchup of the two worst teams in the NL West on Friday night.

Yet another rookie, Josh Naylor, had a pinch-hit, three-run homer.

Quantrill (5-3) held the Rockies to five hits in a seven scoreless innings, the longest he's gone in 11 big league starts. He struck out five and walked none.

Tatis and Quantrill are the sons of former major leaguers.

The Rockies, who didn't score until the ninth, have lost 18 of their last 24 games and are a season-worst 12 games under .500.

Tatis doubled to left-center off Kyle Freeland (3-10) with one out in the third to bring in Manuel Margot, who had drawn a leadoff walk, and Luis Urias, who followed with a single. He stole second and third in the seventh inning, giving him 16. He was shaken up sliding headfirst into third but stayed in the game.

Tatis also made a nice play at shortstop, fielding Nolan Arenado's chopper and spinning 360 degrees before throwing him out.

San Diego Padres' Manuel Margot, left, and Luis Urias celebrate after scoring on a double by Fernando Tatis Jr. during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in San Diego.

Naylor homered off Scott Oberg in the eighth, his fifth.

Wil Myers hit an RBI single in the fifth and Urias brought in a run with a grounder in the eighth.

Freeland allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings, struck out three and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Placed LHP José Castillo on the 10-day injured list with a strained left middle finger suffered Thursday night. Castillo was activated from the 60-day IL earlier Thursday and lasted just four batters before getting hurt. To take his spot, RHP Gerardo Reyes was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi González (0-3, 5.03) is scheduled to start Saturday night. He's never faced the Padres in 22 big league games, including 17 starts.

Padres: Rookie RHP Chris Paddack (7-5, 3.19) is scheduled to make his 20th start.

___

