Ross lifts Pepperdine over Santa Clara 90-86 in OT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Colbey Ross scored seven of his 24 points in overtime as Pepperdine narrowly beat Santa Clara 90-86 on Thursday night. Kameron Edwards added 21 points for the Waves.

Pepperdine (10-10, 3-3 West Coast Conference) never led in the final 6:44 of regulation but scored the first four points of overtime and never trailed in the extra period.

Ross shot 9 for 10 from the line. He added nine assists and seven rebounds. Edwards also had 14 rebounds.

Kessler Edwards had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Pepperdine. Skylar Chavez added 14 points.

Josip Vrankic scored a career-high 33 points and had seven rebounds for the Broncos (16-5, 3-3). Tahj Eaddy added 16 points. Trey Wertz had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Pepperdine matches up against Portland at home on Saturday. Santa Clara plays San Diego on the road on Saturday.

___

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com