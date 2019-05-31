Royals 4, Rangers 2

Kansas City Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi N.Lopez 2b 5 0 1 0 Choo lf 4 1 2 1 Mrrfeld rf 5 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 3 2 3 1 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 H.Dzier 3b 1 0 0 0 Pence dh 4 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 1 1 0 Gallo cf 3 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 1 1 3 A.Cbrra 3b 2 0 1 0 Mldnado c 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Owings lf-3b 4 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 O'Hearn 1b 4 0 2 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 31 2 5 2

Kansas City 000 003 100—4 Texas 001 001 000—2

DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 5. HR_Mondesi (6), Soler (14), Choo (10), Mazara (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Junis W,4-5 6 4 2 2 2 7 Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 2 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kennedy S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Texas Minor L,5-4 5 8 3 3 2 8 Springs 2 2 1 1 0 4 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 2

Minor pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:06. A_26,202 (49,115).