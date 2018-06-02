Royals 5, Athletics 4

Oakland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 1 1 0 Jay dh 4 1 2 1 Joyce lf 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 1b 3 1 1 0 Canha lf-cf 1 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 5 0 2 1 S.Perez c 3 0 1 2 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 1 1 1 M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Almnt cf 4 0 0 0 Du.Fwlr cf 3 0 0 0 Goins 2b 3 1 1 0 Pinder ph-lf 1 0 1 1 A.Escbr ss 3 1 1 1 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 0 Maxwell c 3 1 2 2 Lucroy ph-c 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 29 5 8 5

Oakland 001 100 110—4 Kansas City 220 000 01x—5

DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Semien (13), Piscotty (14), Jay (9), Merrifield (17), S.Perez (7). 3B_A.Escobar (2). HR_Maxwell (1), Soler (9). CS_Merrifield (3), S.Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Cahill 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 6 Pagan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Coulombe 1 0 0 0 1 2 Petit L,2-2 2 1 1 1 0 1 Kansas City Hammel 6 7 3 3 2 3 McCarthy H,3 1 0 0 0 1 0 Hill W,1-1 BS,1 1 2 1 1 0 0 Herrera S,13-14 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hammel pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Hammel (Davis), by Cahill (Merrifield), by Pagan (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:00. A_24,553 (37,903).