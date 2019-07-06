Royals score 3 in 11th inning to outlast Nationals 7-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a go-ahead single in the 11th inning, and the Kansas City Royals outlasted the Washington Nationals 7-4 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Nationals, who had won four in a row and eight of their last nine, left 19 men on base — including the bases loaded in the sixth, seventh and 10th innings.

Jonny Venters (0-1), Washington's fifth reliever, loaded the bases with no outs before striking out Whit Merrifield. However, Mondesi poked a single to left past a drawn-in infield to score a run. Alex Gordon then hit a grounder to first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, whose wild throw home allowed two runs to score.

Brian Flynn (2-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam of his own creation in the 10th, and Wily Peralta worked the 11th for his second save.

Zimmerman delivered his 1,000th RBI with a double in the seventh to pull Washington within 4-2. He added another off Kansas City closer Ian Kennedy in the ninth, then scored on Brian Dozier's single.

Trea Turner hit his fifth career leadoff home run off Kansas City starter Brad Keller, extending Washington's franchise-record of games with a homer to 19. It was the only run the Nationals managed off Keller, who allowed six hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Kansas City scored two runs in both the third and the fifth off Washington starter Austin Voth, who lasted 4 1/3 innings in his third start of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Victor Robles was out of the lineup for the first time since June 23 as part of a routine day off, but entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh and was hit by the first pitch he saw. It was the rookie's 16th hit by pitch, tied for most in the National League, and came two days after he was hit in the finger while attempting a bunt. "When he tries to bunt, he really sticks his head over home plate and we're trying to get him not to do that," manager Dave Martinez said.

RENDON OUT OF ALL-STAR GAME

Washington 3B Anthony Rendon was replaced on the NL All-Star team by Los Angeles' Max Muncy. Rendon, who was selected to his first all-star team, said earlier this week he was considering pulling out of next week's game in Cleveland to give time for some injuries to heal. Rendon has started 53 consecutive games since coming off the injured list May 7.

BACK AT LAST

Kansas City is making only its second trip to Washington since the Nationals arrived in 2005, and its first since 2010. Only Oakland, which made its lone trip in 2005, has played fewer series in Washington against the Nationals than the Royals.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Glenn Sparkman (2-4, 5.09 ERA) faces Washington for the first time as the three-game series continues Saturday.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (8-5, 2.43), who was 6-0 with a 1.00 ERA in six June starts, is scheduled to come off the paternity list and make his final appearance before the All-Star break.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports