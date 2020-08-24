Royals sign multiyear TV deal to remain with FOX Sports KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and Sinclair Broadcast Group have signed a multiyear agreement beginning with the current season to televise games on FOX Sports Kansas City. The number of years and financial terms were not disclosed Monday.

The regional sports network is midway through its 13th season as the exclusive TV home of the Royals, and its 21st overall. It already was planning to broadcast 59 of the 60 scheduled games during the pandemic-shortened season under what amounted to a handshake agreement.

Ryan Lefebvre will remain the primary play-by-play announcer with Steve Physioc also handling duties; the two of them often share time doing local radio broadcasts. Former big leaguer Rex Hudler will continue as the color analyst while Joel Goldberg and longtime Royals reliever Jeff Montgomery will continue to handle pre- and postgame shows.

