Rozier, Ball lead Hornets to back-to-back wins vs. Bucks STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Jan. 10, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball hit the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds left, Terry Rozier scored 27 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three nights, 103-99 on Monday night.
Ball scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, and Miles Bridges added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won six of eight games and improved to 12-5 at home.