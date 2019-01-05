Russell, Carroll lead surging Nets past Grizzlies, 109-100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — D'Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, DeMarre Carroll added 20 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-100 on Friday night.

Joe Harris added 18 points for the Nets, who had six players in double figures. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 points and Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 12 rebounds, including five off the offensive glass.

Mike Conley, held scoreless in Wednesday's loss to Detroit, led the Grizzlies with 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 as Memphis lost its fourth in a row.

Brooklyn won for the 11th time in 14 games and avenged a 131-125 double-overtime loss to Memphis on Nov. 30. This time the Nets made sure there was no overtime, leading by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn outscored Memphis 61-53 in the second half. The Nets finished 13 of 34 from 3-point range.

Russell had 16 points in the first half, 11 of them in the second quarter as the Nets led 48-47 at the break.

Brooklyn stretched the lead to 81-77 heading into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: Of Russell's 11 points in the second quarter, nine came in the final 2:04. . Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed his second straight game with a right adductor strain. . Carroll's previous season high for 3-pointers was four on two other occasions. . Jared Dudley was scoreless, missing all four of his shots in almost 26 minutes. . The win gave the Nets three straight road wins over the Grizzlies, matching the longest against the Grizzlies since the team was in Vancouver in late 1990s.

Grizzlies: Conley was listed as questionable with left shoulder soreness from an injury suffered in Wednesday night's loss to the Pistons. . Justin Holiday, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, was not with the team yet. .Ten of the last 11 opponents have made double-digit 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Visit San Antonio on Saturday.

___

