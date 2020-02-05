Russell leads Rhode Island to 9th straight victory

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Fatts Russell had 21 points and four steals, and Rhode Island beat UMass 73-67 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory.

Russell, who scored 30 points on Friday against VCU, leads the league in scoring (20.1) and is ranked third nationally in steals (3.0).

Jeff Dowtin had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Cyril Langevine added 15 points for Rhode Island (17-5, 9-1 Atlantic 10), which received 18 votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Langevine also grabbed eight rebounds to go over 1,000 for his career.

Rhode Island has won eight of the last eleven meetings, but trails 89-66 in the series.

Tre Mitchell scored a career-high 30 points for UMass (9-14, 3-7), which has lost 11 straight games away from the Mullins Center.

