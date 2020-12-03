https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/SIU-EDWARDSVILLE-73-N-ILLINOIS-53-15771270.php
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 73, N. ILLINOIS 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|29
|8-14
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|22
|L.Wright
|28
|3-8
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|8
|S.Wright
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|2
|Adewunmi
|34
|5-9
|4-7
|0-12
|3
|4
|15
|Carter
|33
|2-3
|2-4
|0-2
|7
|1
|6
|Williams
|32
|3-7
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|1
|8
|Polk
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|9
|James
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Curtis
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Eze
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Matas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|13-18
|3-28
|18
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .510, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Polk 3-4, Wilson 2-4, James 1-2, Adewunmi 1-4, Williams 1-4, Carter 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 6 (L.Wright 5, Wilson).
Turnovers: 12 (Carter 3, Adewunmi 2, Williams 2, Curtis, Eze, Polk, S.Wright, Wilson).
Steals: 10 (Carter 5, S.Wright 2, Williams 2, L.Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kueth
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Makuoi
|22
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Beane
|37
|5-10
|3-5
|2-6
|1
|3
|13
|Cochran
|31
|7-16
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|15
|Hankerson
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|5
|7
|Thornton
|30
|2-5
|2-4
|0-4
|4
|0
|7
|Crump
|21
|1-3
|0-1
|1-6
|2
|1
|2
|Okanu
|12
|0-2
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Cole
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|9-17
|7-29
|10
|17
|53
Percentages: FG .404, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Thornton 1-3, Hankerson 1-4, Cochran 0-1, Kueth 0-2, Beane 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cochran, Crump).
Turnovers: 19 (Crump 4, Hankerson 4, Beane 2, Cochran 2, Makuoi 2, Thornton 2, Cole, Kueth, Okanu).
Steals: 7 (Beane 3, Cochran 3, Crump).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SIU-Edwardsville
|34
|39
|—
|73
|N. Illinois
|18
|35
|—
|53
.
