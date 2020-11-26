https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/SOUTH-ALABAMA-68-FAU-66-15755421.php
SOUTH ALABAMA 68, FAU 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|11-11
|7
|0
|31
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|12-12
|4
|0
|26
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FAU
|27
|39
|—
|31
|South Alabama
|38
|30
|—
|26
A_945 (10,041).
