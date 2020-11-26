ST. JOHN'S 82, LA SALLE 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kimbrough
|28
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Beatty
|18
|2-8
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|5
|Clark
|17
|1-7
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|3
|Ray
|25
|3-5
|5-7
|3-6
|1
|2
|12
|Spencer
|20
|0-4
|1-2
|3-5
|3
|1
|1
|Kenney
|23
|2-9
|4-7
|0-3
|1
|2
|10
|Hikim
|21
|4-10
|6-6
|0-2
|3
|2
|14
|Brickus
|18
|5-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|11
|C.Moore
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|3
|Stone
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-54
|17-26
|9-32
|10
|22
|65
Percentages: FG .389, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Kenney 2-6, Brickus 1-1, C.Moore 1-2, Ray 1-2, Beatty 1-5, Spencer 0-3, Clark 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (C.Moore 3, Kenney, Kimbrough, Stone).
Turnovers: 24 (Kenney 4, Spencer 4, C.Moore 3, Ray 3, Beatty 2, Clark 2, Hikim 2, Stone 2, Brickus, Kimbrough).
Steals: 14 (Hikim 3, Kenney 3, Beatty 2, Clark 2, Brickus, C.Moore, Kimbrough, Ray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|I.Moore
|28
|3-7
|3-4
|2-7
|0
|4
|9
|Roberts
|17
|2-2
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Alexander
|29
|3-8
|4-4
|2-5
|3
|2
|10
|Williams
|22
|4-10
|4-6
|0-4
|2
|2
|13
|Cole
|32
|6-14
|6-6
|0-5
|4
|3
|19
|Addae-Wusu
|26
|4-9
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|10
|Earlington
|20
|4-8
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|5
|12
|Toro
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|McGriff
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|3
|Caraher
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|20-24
|11-36
|16
|24
|82
Percentages: FG .444, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Earlington 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Williams 1-2, Addae-Wusu 1-3, Cole 1-7, Caraher 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Roberts 2, Cole).
Turnovers: 20 (Alexander 5, Williams 5, Addae-Wusu 2, Caraher 2, I.Moore 2, Earlington, McGriff, Roberts, Toro).
Steals: 14 (Roberts 4, Cole 2, Earlington 2, McGriff 2, Addae-Wusu, Alexander, Toro, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|La Salle
|28
|37
|—
|65
|St. John's
|34
|48
|—
|82
