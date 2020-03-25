Sabres agree to sign prospect defenseman Mattias Samuelsson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres agreed to sign prospect defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a three-year entry- level contract on Wednesday.

Samuelsson was selected by Buffalo with the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft, and completed his sophomore season at Western Michigan. He is following the career path of his father, former NHL defenseman Kjell Samuelsson, who is currently the Philadelphia Flyers' director of player development.

Mattias Samuelsson served as an alternate captain last season and was an honorable mention for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference defenseman of the year honors. Samuelsson had two goals and 14 points in 30 games last year, and overall has seven goals and 26 points in 65 career college games.

The 20-year-old from New Jersey represented the United States in each of the past two world junior hockey championships, including the silver-medal-winning team in 2019.

“We are very pleased with Mattias’ growth both at Western Michigan and on the international stage,” Sabres GM Jason Botterill said. “He possesses a unique combination of size, speed and skill, and we look forward to working with him on his next steps as a pro.”

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, Samuelsson is expected to begin his development in the minors.

