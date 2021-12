FRED GREENSLADE/AP

The Buffalo Sabres placed coach Don Granato and two players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol upon returning from the league’s holiday break on Sunday.

The team canceled its scheduled practice and announced that Granato and forwards Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski are asymptomatic. The Sabres have been off since practicing on Dec. 18, a day after a 3-2 overtime loss at Pittsburgh.