Sacramento 106, Detroit 100
Snell 3-9 3-3 12, Wood 7-16 5-7 20, Henson 5-8 0-4 10, Mykhailiuk 4-11 2-2 14, Rose 3-5 2-2 9, Doumbouya 1-3 3-4 5, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 4-12 0-0 11, Knight 5-12 1-2 16, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Walton Jr. 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-80 16-24 100.
Barnes 3-9 3-4 10, Bjelica 3-10 0-0 7, Giles III 5-9 2-2 12, Bogdanovic 5-12 2-3 15, Fox 7-16 9-10 23, Bazemore 1-6 5-5 7, Len 4-8 0-0 8, Hield 7-17 2-2 19, Joseph 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 37-91 23-26 106.
|Detroit
|31
|20
|19
|30
|—
|100
|Sacramento
|16
|34
|26
|30
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Detroit 18-42 (Knight 5-10, Mykhailiuk 4-9, Snell 3-6, Galloway 3-8, Wood 1-4), Sacramento 9-35 (Bogdanovic 3-8, Hield 3-11, Barnes 1-3, Bjelica 1-6, Bazemore 0-2, Fox 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 42 (Wood 12), Sacramento 51 (Len 13). Assists_Detroit 23 (Knight 7), Sacramento 18 (Fox 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 25, Sacramento 20. A_17,499 (17,608)