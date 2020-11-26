Sacramento St. 101, Bethesda 57
Recommended Video:
Louis 3-6 2-2 8, Murry 7-14 6-8 23, Pineda 2-3 0-0 6, Rentmeister 3-8 0-0 9, Yasunobu 1-10 0-0 2, Bazile 4-10 0-0 9, Porta 0-1 0-0 0, Mohammed 0-3 0-0 0, Narra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 8-10 57.
Esposito 4-6 1-1 9, Monteiro 2-2 3-4 7, FitzPatrick 5-12 0-1 14, Terrell 7-10 0-2 16, Fowler 6-11 3-4 16, Jones 1-1 4-8 6, Hector 5-8 1-1 12, Hardee 5-10 5-6 16, McCullough 2-5 0-0 5, Cooke-Harper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-65 17-27 101.
Halftime_Sacramento St. 54-27. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 9-28 (Murry 3-7, Rentmeister 3-7, Pineda 2-2, Bazile 1-5, Louis 0-1, Mohammed 0-1, Porta 0-1, Yasunobu 0-4), Sacramento St. 10-26 (FitzPatrick 4-11, Terrell 2-3, Hector 1-1, Fowler 1-3, Hardee 1-3, McCullough 1-4, Esposito 0-1). Fouled Out_Louis, Yasunobu, Bazile. Rebounds_Bethesda 17 (Murry 6), Sacramento St. 43 (Terrell 10). Assists_Bethesda 10 (Louis, Yasunobu 3), Sacramento St. 23 (Fowler 5). Total Fouls_Bethesda 22, Sacramento St. 13.