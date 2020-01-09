Saint-Furcy scores 17 to lead Marist past Fairfield 70-58

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Saint-Furcy registered 17 points as Marist ended its 11-game losing streak, defeating Fairfield 70-58 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Sagl had 13 points for Marist (2-11, 1-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Michael Cubbage added 11 points and eight rebounds. Tobias Sjoberg had three blocks for the visitors.

Aidas Kavaliauskas had 13 points for the Stags (5-9, 1-2). Vincent Eze added 13 points. Taj Benning had 10 points and six assists.

Landon Taliaferro, who led the Stags in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, had only 7 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Marist faces Rider at home on Sunday. Fairfield takes on Manhattan at home on Friday.

