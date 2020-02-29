Saint Peter's pulls out 69-68 win over Canisius

Recommended Video:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Quinn Taylor scored a career-high 22 points with 11 rebounds, Aaron Estrada made a tiebreaking free throw with seven seconds remaining and Saint Peter's beat Canisius 69-68 on Saturday.

Taylor shot 8 of 11, making both of his 3-point attempts and adding two steals. KC Ndefo added 14 points.

Canisius' Malik Johnson made two free throws to tie the game with 15.3 seconds left before Estrada broke the tie. Jordan Henderson missed a 3-pointer along the baseline as the game ended.

Majesty Brandon led the Golden Griffins (10-19, 5-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 21 points, Corey Brown added 13 points and Henderson 10.

The Peacocks (16-12, 13-6) secured a top-two seed for the MAAC tournament with one regular-season game against Iona remaining. They are a half-game back of Siena (13-5), which has two games left.

Canisius plays Marist and Niagara in its final two games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25