Image 2 of 5

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) gets around Colorado Rapids defenders on a goal-scoring play during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) gets around Colorado Rapids defenders on a goal-scoring play during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP