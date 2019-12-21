Salnave's late basket lifts Monmouth over Albany 72-70

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Ray Salnave made a go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left and Monmouth beat Albany 72-70 on Saturday to win its fourth straight.

Salnave's basket put Monmouth up 71-69 before Albany's Malachi De Sousa was called for a foul and the Hawks were called for a technical foul. Albany's Cameron Healy and Salnave each made a free throw and a 3 at the buzzer by Albany's Ahmad Clark missed.

It's the eighth time in Salnave's career that he has scored in the final 15 seconds of regulation or overtime to tie or win it for the Hawks. His 3 at the buzzer lifted Monmouth over Princeton 67-66 last Tuesday.

Salnave scored 19 points and Deion Hammond had 20 for the Hawks (6-5). Mustapha Traore scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Clark scored 18 points for the Great Danes (6-8), who have lost all six of their road games this season. Healy scored 15 points and Romani Hansen had 10 with 10 rebounds.

Monmouth plays at Siena Jan. 3 and Albany plays at Columbia next Monday.

___

