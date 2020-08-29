San Diego 10, Colorado 4

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 10 19 10 Totals 36 4 9 3 Grisham cf 6 0 0 0 Tapia lf 5 0 2 0 Tatis Jr. ss 6 1 2 0 Story ss 4 1 1 0 Machado 3b 4 2 3 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 3 0 Hosmer 1b 5 3 4 1 Blackmon rf 5 1 0 0 Myers rf 5 3 4 2 Murphy 1b 3 1 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 1 Kemp dh 4 1 1 3 France dh 4 0 3 4 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Mateo lf 5 0 2 1 Hilliard cf 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 1 0 Hampson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 1 0

San Diego 000 134 020 — 10 Colorado 400 000 000 — 4

E_Hosmer (1). DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Colorado 9. 2B_Myers 2 (9), Hosmer (5), Tatis Jr. (6), France (4), Mateo (2). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Kemp (3). SF_Machado (1), Cronenworth (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Davies W,5-2 5 2-3 5 4 0 2 6 Strahm 1 1 0 0 0 2 Quantrill 1 2 0 0 1 0 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pagán 1 1 0 0 1 1

Colorado Freeland 4 1-3 11 4 4 0 2 Hoffman L,2-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Diehl 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 2 Goudeau 2 4 2 2 0 0

Strahm pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Quantrill pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Freeland (France), Almonte (Hedges). WP_Hoffman, Goudeau.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:29.