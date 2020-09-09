https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/San-Diego-14-Colorado-5-15552058.php
San Diego 14, Colorado 5
|Colorado
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|34
|14
|14
|13
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Almonte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butera 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Crnenworth ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fuentes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Mateo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Moreland 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola dh
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Kemp dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Myers rf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|McMahon 1b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Oña rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|E.Díaz ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 2b-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Colorado
|300
|011
|000
|—
|5
|San Diego
|551
|000
|30x
|—
|14
E_Tapia (2). DP_Colorado 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 4. 2B_Story (10), Arenado (8), Castro 2 (3), Machado (9), Profar (3), Moreland (1). HR_Arenado (8), Myers 2 (11), Nola (2). SB_Story (13). SF_Grisham (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|González L,0-1
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Mujica
|2
|2-3
|8
|7
|6
|2
|1
|Santos
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|J.Díaz
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Clevinger W,1-1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Williams
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Morejon
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stammen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Santos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_González (Nola), Santos (Grisham). WP_Clevinger.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:16.
