San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 10 5 Totals 34 2 9 2 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 0 Pederson lf 2 0 1 0 Grisham cf 4 1 0 0 a-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 2 4 Beaty lf 1 0 0 0 Pham dh 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 0 1 0 Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 2 0 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 1 0 Muncy dh 4 1 1 0 Profar lf 3 2 2 1 Taylor ss 4 0 2 1 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 b-Ríos ph 0 0 0 0 Barnes c 4 0 2 1

San Diego 005 010 000 — 6 Los Angeles 010 000 001 — 2

E_Cronenworth (1), Stripling (1), Turner (3). DP_San Diego 2, Los Angeles 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Cronenworth (4), Turner (6), Hernández (3), Barnes (1). HR_Machado (5), Profar (2). SB_Tatis Jr. (5). S_Hedges (3), Profar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Richards, W, 1-1 6 6 1 1 2 3 Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1 Pomeranz, S, 4-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Stripling, L, 3-1 4 2-3 6 6 2 2 4 Kolarek 2 2 0 0 0 0 Floro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Santana 1 1 0 0 0 0

Guerra pitched to 5 batters in the 9th, Kolarek pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Guerra (Ríos). WP_Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, John Libka.

T_3:02.