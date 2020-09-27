San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Recommended Video:

San Diego San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 33 2 7 2 Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 1 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 Mateo 2b 1 0 0 0 Ruf ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 0 Solano 2b 4 0 0 0 G.Garcia 3b 1 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 2 1 Hosmer dh 4 1 2 0 Flores dh 4 0 1 1 Pham lf 4 2 1 2 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 4 1 2 2 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Nola c 2 0 1 1 Dubón cf 4 0 1 0 Crnenworth 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Heineman c 1 0 0 0 Profar rf 4 0 1 0 Slater ph 0 1 0 0 Bart c 1 0 0 0

San Diego 000 300 003 — 6 San Francisco 000 000 020 — 2

LOB_San Diego 4, San Francisco 7. 2B_Belt (13). HR_Tatis Jr. (17), Pham (3), Moreland (2). SB_Hosmer (4). SF_Nola (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Davies 3 3 0 0 0 3 Stammen W,4-2 2 1 0 0 0 2 Richards H,1 2 1 0 0 0 3 Hill H,4 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 Altavilla H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2

San Francisco Cueto L,2-3 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 4 Peralta 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Watson 0 3 3 3 0 0 S.Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 2

Watson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Stammen (Heineman).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Rob Drake; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:47.