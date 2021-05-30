San Diego-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to left center field. Chas McCormick singles to right field. Jose Altuve to third. Alex Bregman grounds out to second base, Tucupita Marcano to Eric Hosmer. Chas McCormick to third. Jose Altuve scores. Carlos Correa walks. Kyle Tucker homers to deep left field. Carlos Correa scores. Chas McCormick scores. Aledmys Diaz pops out to shallow center field to Fernando Tatis Jr.. Taylor Jones strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Padres 0.