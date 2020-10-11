https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/San-Diego-L-A-Dodgers-Runs-15636845.php San Diego-L.A. Dodgers Runs Published 8:14 pm EDT, Saturday, October 10, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Officials: Boat blaze battled at Cos Cob Harbor 2 If You Are Afraid of Sharks, Don't Watch This 3 On the Market: Easton Cape Cod colonial offers warm atmosphere 4 Fairfield U. students told to stay home amid COVID outbreak 5 Greenwich, Stamford football teams aiming to get the most they can out of 7-on-7 football 6 Two injured in Fairfield motor vehicle collision 7 Person at Fairfield Warde High School tests positive for COVID-19 View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.