San Diego-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Eric Hosmer. Daniel Robertson doubles to deep left center field. Daniel Vogelbach pinch-hitting for Adrian Houser. Daniel Vogelbach lines out to deep left field to Tommy Pham. Lorenzo Cain walks. Willy Adames singles to shallow left field. Lorenzo Cain to second. Daniel Robertson scores. Avisail Garcia singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Willy Adames to third. Lorenzo Cain scores. Fielding error by Fernando Tatis Jr.. Throwing error by Fernando Tatis Jr.. Omar Narvaez pinch-hitting for Manny Pina. Omar Narvaez flies out to deep left center field to Jurickson Profar.
2 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Padres 0.