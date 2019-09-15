San Diego State runs over New Mexico State 31-10

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Chance Bell and Jordan Byrd each ran for over 100 yards to lead San Diego State to a 31-10 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Byrd had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs and finished with 128 yards on 22 carries. Bell added 116 yards, and had an 18-yard TD run with 11 minutes left to cap the scoring.

New Mexico State fumbled the ball on its first play from scrimmage, and Ryan Agnew tossed a 2-yard pass to Daniel Bellinger two plays later for the Aztecs (3-0). Agnew was 16-of-25 passing for 106 yards.

Josh Adkins was 26 of 41 for 299 yards passing and threw one touchdown pass, a 35-yarder to Robert Downs III for New Mexico State (0-3).

It's just the fifth 3-0 start for San Diego State since 1978.