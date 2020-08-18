San Diego-Texas Runs

Padres second. Eric Hosmer walks. Ty France singles to left field. Eric Hosmer to second. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep left field. Ty France to third. Eric Hosmer scores. Jurickson Profar doubles to deep left center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Ty France scores. Josh Naylor singles to center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Austin Hedges out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Todd Frazier to Derek Dietrich. Josh Naylor to second. Trent Grisham singles to deep center field. Josh Naylor scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Trent Grisham out at second.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, Rangers 0.

Padres third. Manny Machado flies out to left field to Shin-Soo Choo. Eric Hosmer singles to right field. Ty France lines out to deep right field to Joey Gallo. Jake Cronenworth reaches on error. Eric Hosmer scores. Fielding error by Derek Dietrich. Jurickson Profar grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Derek Dietrich.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Padres 6, Rangers 0.

Padres fourth. Josh Naylor grounds out to shallow infield, Rougned Odor to Derek Dietrich. Austin Hedges homers to center field. Trent Grisham grounds out to second base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Derek Dietrich. Fernando Tatis Jr. flies out to right field to Joey Gallo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 7, Rangers 0.

Rangers fourth. Danny Santana called out on strikes. Todd Frazier grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer. Joey Gallo walks. Nick Solak singles to left center field. Joey Gallo to second. Rougned Odor doubles to deep center field. Nick Solak scores. Joey Gallo scores. Derek Dietrich strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 7, Rangers 2.

Rangers sixth. Danny Santana singles to deep right field. Todd Frazier walks. Danny Santana to second. Joey Gallo doubles to deep center field. Todd Frazier to third. Danny Santana scores. Nick Solak lines out to second base to Jake Cronenworth. Rougned Odor pops out to shallow infield to Manny Machado. Rob Refsnyder pinch-hitting for Derek Dietrich. Rob Refsnyder flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 7, Rangers 3.

Padres seventh. Austin Hedges walks. Trent Grisham singles to shallow infield. Austin Hedges to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to center field. Trent Grisham scores. Austin Hedges scores. Manny Machado grounds out to shallow infield, Todd Frazier to Rob Refsnyder. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow right field, Rougned Odor to Rob Refsnyder. Ty France walks. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Rob Refsnyder.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 10, Rangers 3.

Padres eighth. Jurickson Profar singles to shallow left field. Josh Naylor walks. Jurickson Profar to second. Austin Hedges pops out to shallow left field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Trent Grisham walks. Josh Naylor to second. Jurickson Profar to third. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to right field. Trent Grisham scores. Josh Naylor scores. Jurickson Profar scores. Manny Machado grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Rob Refsnyder. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shortstop, Todd Frazier to Rob Refsnyder.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 14, Rangers 3.

Rangers eighth. Danny Santana walks. Todd Frazier lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Joey Gallo walks. Danny Santana to second. Nick Solak reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Joey Gallo out at second. Danny Santana scores. Throwing error by Jake Cronenworth. Rougned Odor grounds out to shallow infield to Jurickson Profar.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Padres 14, Rangers 4.