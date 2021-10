SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kama Kamaka's 38-yard return of a fumble and Brandon Eickert's second field goal with four minutes remaining capped a run of 13 straight points to give San Diego a 27-24 victory over St. Thomas on Saturday.

Trailing 24-14 late in the third quarter, Eickert booted a 37-yard field goal and less than two minutes later Kamaka ripped away the ball from running back Tom Loeffler and scored.